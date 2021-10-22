FOOTBALL

Packers add LB Mercilus

Whitney Mercilus’ football fortunes changed over the course of less than 48 hours. In his 10th season with Houston, Mercilus was released by the one-win Texans on Tuesday. Contenders quickly called to express their interest. Ultimately, Mercilus chose the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday and signed on Thursday. Just like that, he went from a rebuilding team to a championship contender that’s won five in a row. A free agent for the first time, Mercilus said Kansas City and Pittsburgh were among the teams that were interested.

Mayfield has broken bone

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield also is dealing with a broken bone in his injured left shoulder but believes he can play with it, a person familiar with his health told The Associated Press on Thursday night. Mayfield hopes the injury improves enough over the next few days that he can face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 31, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. Mayfield didn’t play Thursday night against Denver, ending his streak of 53 consecutive starts for the banged-up Browns (3-3), who were also missing running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt with calf injuries.

Chargers sign return specialist

Wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday after being released earlier this week by the Houston Texans. Roberts is in his 11th season and is one of the league’s top kick and punt returns, something the Chargers have been lacking. He was an All-Pro selection while with the New York Jets in 2018. Over the past four seasons, Roberts leads the NFL in return yards and has returned one punt and one kickoff for touchdowns. He is seventh in the AFC this season in kick returns, averaging 21.4 yards. To make room for Roberts, the Chargers waived wide receiver KJ Hill (North Little Rock).

GOLF

Iwata holds Zozo lead

Japanese golfer Hiroshi Iwata shot a 7-under 63 Thursday to take the first-round lead at the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship in Chiba, Japan. Iwata had a one-stroke lead over Joaquin Niemann and 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama on the par-70, 7,041-yard Narashino Country Club course. Defending champion Patrick Cantlay is taking the rest of the year off and is not playing in what has turned out to be the only PGA tournament on the Asia swing. Only three of the top 20 in the world are playing in Chiba.

Angles in 8th place in Spain

Jeff Winther shot an 8-under 62 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Mallorca Open in Santa Ponsa, Spain, on Thursday. The Danish player had 10 birdies and two bogeys at the Santa Ponsa course. Two players were tied for second — Niklas Lemke of Sweden and Bryce Easton of South Africa, who carded 63s for the lowest rounds of their European Tour careers. Former University of Central Arkansas golfer Pep Angles is only three shots behind Winther after a 5-under 65. Angles is in a six-way tie for eighth place.

Ko’s streak ends

Jin Young Ko missed extending an LPGA Tour scoring record in the rain while her South Korean compatriots packed the first round leaderboard of the BMW Ladies Championship on Thursday in Busan, South Korea. Ko had 14 consecutive rounds in the 60s, tying her with Annika Sorenstam (2005) and So Yeon Ryu (2015-17) for the most in tour history, going into the round. But Ko finished with a 1-under 71 after a birdie on the 18th hole at LPGA International Busan. Ko was seven strokes behind leader Na Rin An, who shot 64. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) is at 5-under 67, which was good enough for a tie for seventh place.

Matthews 1-under at LPGA

Brooke Matthews (Rogers, Razorbacks) is in the mix after turning in a 1-under 71 at the LPGA Qualifying Tour State II at the Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, Fla., Thursday. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard of France leads the event with a 5-under 67.

SOCCER

U.S. women’s streak ends

The U.S. women’s national team had its 22-match winning streak on home soil snapped Thursday night in a scoreless draw against a surprisingly resilient South Korean team. The Americans were one win away from matching the longest home streak in team history, set from April 1993 to February 1996. They are still unbeaten in 61 matches at home, which includes 55 wins and six draws. It was the first time in 60 games on home soil that the team failed to score. It was the first of two matches against South Korea.