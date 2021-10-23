$1.25M grant to aid organic agriculture

Winrock International has won a $1.25 million grant to address barriers experienced by farmers considering organic crop production with a focus on three states, including Arkansas, where such production lags that of the rest of the nation.

The grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture will fund research, education and extension work.

In a report released late last year, the USDA reported 67 certified-organic farmers and producers in Arkansas on about 21,000 acres, with $55.3 million in products sold.

Winrock's project will "address challenges unique to farmers and crops grown in the region, including problems with weeds, insects, and diseases," the nonprofit said in a news release.

"Many farmers in our region are already interested in learning about organic production and aware of new market channels that it can open, but they need support, including information about certification and training to explore organic systems and make the transition," said Linsley Kinkade, Winrock's senior director of U.S. programs. "This project will meet that need and will help more farmers in our region grow and process more high-quality, organic produce while sustaining the health of soils, ecosystems and people."

The project is conducted in collaboration with USDA's Dale Bumpers Small Farms Research Center in Booneville, the University of Arkansas System's Division of Agriculture, the University of Missouri Southwest Research Center, the Natural Soybean and Grain Alliance in Fayetteville, and Agricenter International in Memphis.

-- Stephen Steed

Bitcoin trial program at Walmart kiosks

Walmart Inc. is taking part in a pilot program that lets customers buy Bitcoin at 200 Coinstar kiosks in Walmart stores across the country.

Coinstar's kiosk locator map shows that some Walmart stores in Bentonville, Rogers, Springdale and Harrison are participating in the trial. Walmart didn't confirm these locations, though, or say whether there are others in Arkansas.

The Bentonville-based retailer said Friday that Coinstar is conducting the test in partnership with a company called CoinMe at many locations besides Walmart.

Customers buying Bitcoin at the kiosks must first create a CoinMe account. They can then buy a Bitcoin voucher with cash at a kiosk and redeem that voucher through their CoinMe account.

Bitcoin is a popular form of cryptocurrency, or digital currency, that can be transferred directly to a person or business without going through a bank or other financial service. It can be spent like dollars on a growing network of brands.

-- Serenah McKay

Arkansas Index rises 4.55, ends at 738.55

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 738.55, up 4.55.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.