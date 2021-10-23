ARKADELPHIA 33, ASHDOWN 27

ARKADELPHIA — After jumping out to a 28-0 first-half lead, Arkadelphia (5-3, 4-1 4A-7) withstood an Ashdown rally and held on over the Panthers (7-1, 4-1).

Arkadelphia junior quarterback Donovan Whitten threw for 160 yards and one touchdown, and senior Jaishon Davis added 83 yards rushing with a score and 29 yards receiving. Alex Loy caught a 33-yard touchdown pass and linebacker Alex Turley returned a fumble 75 yards for a touchdown.

Ashdown’s Alex Kielbach passed for 226 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Panthers. Kaiden Winfrey had 10 catches for 149 yards and 3 touchdowns.