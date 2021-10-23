Arkansas-UAPB position analysis

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

UAPB The Golden Lions have been playing 6-3 junior Skyler Perry (75-162-4, 827 yards, 2 TDs) and 6-4 freshman Xzavier Vaughn (21-39-2, 358 yards, 3 TDs). Vaughn's 53.9% completion rate is better than Perry's 46.3%. Vaughn's efficiency rating (146.08) is also considerably higher than Perry's 88.31. Perry (38-152 rushing) is averaging 4 ypc to the 3.3 by Vaughn (19-62, 1 TD).

ARKANSAS KJ Jefferson's dual-threat capability ranks among the nation's best. The sophomore is 100-161-3, 1,463 yards, 11 TDs passing, with 62.1% completions and a 157.26 efficiency rating. He leads the team with 5 rush TDs and is third with 386 yards. He missed some throws and decisions last week, perhaps still sore from the week before. Hogs expect to get Malik Hornsby (4-7-0, 27 yards; 17-68, 1 TD rushing) more action.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Running backs

UAPB Senior Kierre Crossley, a 5-9, 180-pounder who transferred from Central Arkansas, leads the Golden Lions' ground game with 59 carries for 242 yards, 5 TDs and 4.3 yards per carry. He hasn't gone for more than 82 yards since week 2 vs. UCA. Freshman Kayvon Britten (42-170, 1 TD, 4.0), a 5-7, 190-pounder, has fewer lost-yardage runs but is coming off a light load vs. Southern.

ARKANSAS All four of the top backs are averaging 5.2 yards per carry or better. Trelon Smith (83-435, 4 TDs, 5.2 ypc), Raheim Sanders (70-388, 1, 5.5), Dominique Johnson (33-218, 4, 6.6) and AJ Green (30-158, 1, 5.3) give the Hogs their deepest talent at the spot since the mid-2000s. Sam Pittman wants to see more from Johnson, whose blocking, hard running and tackle breaking have been impressive.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Receivers/tight end

UAPB Josh Wilkes (19 receptions, 299 yards, 2 TDs), a 6-3, 185-pound senior, is having an exceptional year. Dalyn Hill (11-204, 1), a RS freshman from New Orleans, had a 109-yard game vs. Alabama State. Freshman Daemon Dawkins (12-202, 2) and 6-2 junior DeJuan Miller (17-188), who is questionable, contribute. All-American Tyrin Ralph (10-68), a senior who has been out since Week 2, might be available.

ARKANSAS Treylon Burks (38-628, 5 TDs, 16.5 ypc) is having an All-America type season. Tyson Morris (14-236, 2, 16.9) and Warren Thompson (13-206, 2, 15.8) are on the next tier, with De'Vion Warren (7-101) not having found his '20 groove. The Razorbacks have completed 8 passes for 75 yards to TEs Blake Kern (6-77), Trey Knox (5-37) and Hudson Henry (2-22) the last 2 games.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Line

UAPB The starting five, which has been dealing with injuries, is a little lighter than Power 5 units at an average of 6-4, 311 pounds, anchored by fifth-year senior C Eric Jones III (6-3, 325) and senior LG Atondre Smith (6-3,3 320), who is questionable. LT Mark Evans II (6-4, 295) is a junior and the other starters -- RG Jordan Mack (6-4, 310) and RT Noah Hayes (6-5, 305) are a sophomore and RS sophomore, respectively.

ARKANSAS The five-some of LT Myron Cunningham, LG Brady Latham, C Ricky Stromberg, RG Beaux Limmer and RT Ty Clary is in line to start its third consecutive game. The group allowed 3 sacks vs. Auburn, one a key strip-sack for a TD. Run blocking has been good and mostly consistent. Could youngsters Jalen St. John and Ty'Kieast Crawford see more time today? RT Dalton Wagner (finger) will miss his third game in a row.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

DEFENSE

Line

UAPB DTs freshman JaVonn Gray (15 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2 sacks) and senior DeCarlo Hamilton (7, 1 sack, 1 hurry) give the Golden Lions a couple of 300-pounders. Top ends are junior Jacari McKinney (12, 0.5 TFL) and frosh Athen Smith (8, 2.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 hurry). NG Zion Farmer (9, 3, 1 INT, 1 hurry) had a 32-yard pick 6 against Alcorn State. Kailon Davis (11, 4, 1 FF, 1 FR) and Miles Younger (9, 1) are backups.

ARKANSAS DE Tre Williams (17, 4.5 TFL, 4 sacks, 4 hurries) ranks 3rd in 3-step drop pressure rate (27%) among Power 5 players. DT John Ridgeway (24, 3, 1, 1) is healthier this week as the tackle leader on the front. Taurean Carter (16, 1 PBU), Eric Gregory (15, 1 PBU, 1 hurry), Zach Williams (13, 3 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF) and Isaiah Nichols (8, 2, 1, 1) factor in. Jashaud Stewart (4) could start with Markell Utsey out.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Linebackers

UAPB The Golden Lions base out of a 4-2-5 alignment with 205-pound senior SLB Kolby Watts (30, 3 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 2 PBU, 1 hurry) and 205-pound junior MLB Isaac Peppers (27, 4.5, 1.5, 5 hurries, 1 PBU) listed as starters. Monroe Beard III (42, 5.5 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 FF), a 210-pound sophomore, leads the team in tackles and sacks. Timon Akins (32, 4.5 TFL) and Isaiah Singleton (5, 1 PBU) see time off the bench.

ARKANSAS Fourth-year senior Bumper Pool (69, 4.5 TFL, 1 PBU) continues to lead the team in tackles, followed by super seniors Hayden Henry (59, 7.5, 1, 4 hurries) and Grant Morgan (57, 5.5, 0.5, 2 PBU, 3 hurries), whose knee has been sore lately. Perhaps Andrew Parker (4), Jackson Woodard (3), Deon Edwards (1) and Christopher Paul will see more action today.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Secondary

UAPB The Golden Lions start 3 seniors in CB Solomon Brooks (20, 3 TFL, 2 PBU, 1 INT), NB Paul Reeves (20, 1.5, 1 PBU) and Rover Jalon Thigpen (37, 3.5, 3 PBU), sophomore Rover Keyvien Johnson (3), who has missed 4 games, and freshman corner Andre Fuller (20, 2 TFL, 5 PBU, 2 INTs). Reeves is the heaviest DB at 195 pounds. Marcus Askew II (22, 3 PBU) and Staleigh Bentley (22, 4 PBU, 1 FF)

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks might start CBs Montaric Brown (34, 1 TFL, 3 INTs, 2 PBU) and LaDarrius Bishop (6, 1 PBU) along with S Joe Foucha (41, 4 TFL, 2 PBU, 1 hurry) and youngsters Myles Slusher (9, 1 PBU), Malik Chavis (3) and NB Jayden Johnson (9, 2 TFL). That would bring Greg Brooks Jr. (34, 2.5 TFL, 1 FR), Simeon Blair (19, 3 PBU) and Hudson Clark (8) off the bench along with Nick Turner (2) and Khari Johnson (1).

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Special teams

UAPB The Golden Lions lead the FCS with four blocked punts and also have a blocked kick. DB Paul Reeves has two blocks, while DE Kailon Davis, and LBs Isaiah Singleton and Dylan Smith have 1 each. PK Zack Piwniczka is 6 of 9 on FGs with a long of 45. He has 7 touchbacks on 26 kickoffs for a rate of 26.9%. P Josh Sanchez is averaging 38.6 yards with 14 of 33 inside the 20 and 5 punts of 50-plus yards.

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks have allowed 2 blocked punts this year, so that unit is on high alert. Kickoff man Vito Calvaruso is a sturdy 36 of 43 (83.7%) on touchbacks. PK Cam Little is 10 of 13 on FGs, 25 of 25 on PATs with a long of 46 yards. Nathan Parodi lost a punt in the sun last week, leading to a game-changing turn of events. P Reid Bauer (40.9) has been OK; net punting (36.6), which includes the blocks, ranks 109th.

ADVANTAGE Even

Intangibles

UAPB The Golden Lions should be able to play loose as a prohibitive underdog. However, the Golden Lions are conceding a great amount of experience as well as weight to the Razorbacks almost across the board. The key for a UAPB victory would seemingly be getting an early score, keeping the crowd at bay and feeding the ball to capable playmakers.

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks might be jacked up about playing an in-state program, but after the four-game run they just completed, all against teams ranked in the top 19, a drop-off in intensity could be expected. That would make the Razorbacks ripe for possibly some execution mistakes, such as in the opener against Rice, but should not lead into dramatic upset territory. Arkansas reserves will be eager for playing time.

ADVANTAGE Even