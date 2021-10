BOONEVILLE 49, ATKINS 0

ATKINS -- Booneville (8-1, 5-0 3A-4) took care of Atkins (4-4, 2-3) with a rushing attack that produced several big plays.

Randon Ray, who scored on a 64-yard run, finished with 112 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Rocky Ross ran for 88 yards and two touchdowns, including one that went for 74 yards. Dax Goff rushed for 96 yards, and he scored on a 71-yard run.