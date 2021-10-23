Church notes: Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista installs new pastor

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., offers these Bible study opportunities:

• Adult Sunday School: 9-9:55 a.m. Sunday, McKay Hall

• Men's Fellowship: 8-9:15 a.m. Monday, Overflow Area

• Women's Bible Study: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Lower Level

• Community Life Groups: Various times and days. Contact the church office for more information.

Join us for a worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m.!

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., will offer a drive-through "Trick & Treat" event from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31.

GriefShare classes are on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. in the library and will continue weekly until Nov. 30. GriefShare is a support group for anyone that has lost a spouse, relative or friend.

The Caregiver's Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. the first Monday of each month in the Chapel. Anyone who is caring for a loved one is welcome and encouraged to attend. Call Diana Wickboldt at 202-2417 for further information.

There will be a Senior Safety Academy from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9 at the church. This is a free event and is a day of interesting and informative seminars on topics such as identity theft, local scams, community safety and awareness and cyber crimes as well as a Q&A with local law enforcement. Both breakfast and lunch will be provided to registered participants. Please register to ensure a spot by calling 855-0272.

The Quilters meet at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 27. The Bell Choir meets on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m., and the Adult Choir meets on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. The Adult Choir is rehearsing for the Dec. 4 Christmas Concert at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 23, and all singers are welcome.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon as a drive-through.

Sunday morning services are at 8:30 (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (blended). Sunday School and Adult Bible Classes are at 9:45 a.m.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., hosts the Rev. Dr. Thomas Long as guest preacher this Sunday at 10:15 a.m. He will give public talks on the Parables of Jesus at 6:30 p.m. Sunday and at 7 p.m. Oct. 25. These presentations are in person as well as live streamed through Facebook. All are welcome. Masks will be worn in the church building.

The FPC Food Pantry is operating as a drive-through on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County, and the church is glad to serve you.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., will hold a "Service of Installation" at 3 p.m. Oct. 31 in the sanctuary for the Rev. Dr. Judith McMillan. A reception will follow in Fellowship Hall.

Participating clergy are the Rev. Stewart Smith, General Presbyter of the Arkansas Presbytery; the Rev. Dr. Leslie Belden, Honorably Retired, First United Presbyterian Church of Fayetteville; the Rev. John King, Honorably Retired and former pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Prairie Grove; and the Rev. Joe Tropansky, Honorably Retired, member of the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista.

The church holds services Sundays at 10 a.m. Masks are strongly recommended. Childcare is available. Watch the service live on the church website or Facebook page.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

St. Bernard Catholic Church in Bella Vista, 1 St. Bernard Lane, will be joining in "Trunk or Treat" activities from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30 in the church parking lot near the Parish Hall. All children are invited to participate.

The Catholic weekend Mass schedule is Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

Information: 855-9069, bvstbernard.org.

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday services, both in-person and livestreamed via YouTube and the church website, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with interim pastor the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost. The search continues for an installed pastor. Children's Church welcomes children in kindergarten to second grade following the Children's Moment in Sunday worship service. The Presbyterian Women's Thank Offering will be dedicated at a special fellowship after worship this Sunday.

The Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's parish associate and director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. Working with Crowder College, GED classes are offered at the church Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. At 5 p.m. Mondays in October, UA Agriculture Extension agents will offer nutrition classes open to the public.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- Stephen Ministers are trained to provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Trunk or Treat will be held from 4:30 t0 5:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in the FPC parking lot. All are invited.

The Pastor's Masters golf tournament will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday at Brush Creek Golf Course in Springdale. Members and friends of all ages and abilities are invited.

Chancel Choir rehearsals begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday with Crandell Ringers hand bell choir meeting at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Sunday School classes are at 9:30 a.m. for all ages. Children's B.L.A.S.T.in-person classes include a time for Children's Choir.

Confirmation classes are also at 9:30 a.m. Sunday for students now in sixth through eighth grades, beginning Oct.24. Contact Youth Director Adam Alexander at the church if you want your child to participate.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

Send church news to Features Editor Becca Martin-Brown at bmartin@nwadg.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday for Saturday publication.