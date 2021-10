CLINTON 56, BALD KNOB 28

CLINTON -- With a balanced offense that racked up 493 total yards, Clinton (4-4, 3-2 4A-2) pushed past Bald Knob (0-8, 0-5).

The Yellowjackets ended with 253 yards on the ground and 240 through the air.

Zane Widener ran for two touchdowns and caught another. He finished with 95 yards rushing and 65 yards receiving. Quarterback Harley Tobin went 11-of-13 passing for 191 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Elijah Bradley led Bald Knob with two touchdown receptions.