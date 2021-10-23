COLUMNIST: Mind your XYZs

When I was 5 and entering kindergarten in a New York City suburb, my Korean mom, recognizing the importance of being first, gently encouraged me to change my name to Aaron. A stubborn only child, I refused, confused about the proposition.

My first name is Wonpyo. My last name is Yun. In either case, I am near--if not at--the bottom of every roster, with the occasional exception of a Zachary or Zimmerman.

What's the big deal? Research shows that in academic citations, articles listed earlier--alphabetically by author's last name--were cited more frequently than those later in the list. Stocks with tickers closer to the top of the alphabet have higher trading activity and liquidity. Yet minimal research has been completed on the effect of this bias on individuals by race or ethnicity.

I too have been on the other side of alphabetical bias. At my former job at an investment bank, recruiting summer interns, I was instructed to select 30 college juniors to invite for a first-round interview. I opened the résumé book, a merged PDF of 240 résumés arranged alphabetically by last name.

Instinctively, I started at the top and by the time I was halfway through the stack, I had already assigned 80 percent of my interview slots. For the latter half of applicants, I was subconsciously setting a higher bar.

I told myself I'd go back, cross-compare and refine my ranking. But after working a gruesome 90-hour week, I never reopened the list and sent it off to HR. Later, I noticed that the Ws, Xs, Ys and Zs had a disproportionately high share of students with Asian last names.

Though I've worked hard to be where I am today (I've also been lucky), I wonder how many more early looks I might have had, or interviews offered, had I followed my mom's suggestion of going by Aaron, a name with not one but two As. I wonder if I might have developed more confidence with the increased visibility and implicit affirmation of being called first.

The practice of alphabetizing is intimately ingrained in our society. I am not proposing we abolish it but rather calling attention to some of the unintended consequences.

In the meantime, there are ways for teachers, employers, stock pickers and others to get around the pitfalls of alphabetical lists. Why not start with the Zs every so often, whether taking attendance in class or creating a guest list? Or print that résumé book and throw the pages into the air to shuffle it into a random order? In short, be mindful of your XYZs, as well as your ABCs. A bit of flexibility and creativity could make things fairer for those of us at the back of the line.

Wonpyo Yun, a recent graduate of the Stanford Graduate School of Business, is a biotechnology investor in New York.