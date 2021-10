NORTH LITTLE ROCK -- International pop star and actor Harry Styles will perform at Simmons Bank Arena on Nov. 24 as part of his "Love on Tour 2021" tour.

Styles, a former member of the boy band One Direction, will perform songs from his album "Fine Line."

Fans eager to attend will have to show proof of vaccination to gain access to the venue.

Styles, a Grammy-winning singer and songwriter, also stared in the 2017 historical epic "Dunkirk" directed by Christopher Nolan.