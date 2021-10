CONWAY 55, LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 12

CONWAY -- West Boudreaux caught 4 passes for 100 yards and 2 touchdowns as Conway (7-1, 5-0 7A-Central) routed Little Rock Central (0-8, 0-5).

Donovyn Omolo was 15-of-17 passing for 194 yards and 4 touchdowns for Conway, which beat the Tigers for the 10th consecutive time. The victory was also the seventh in a row for the Wampus Cats.

Boogie Carr ran for 55 yards and 1 touchdown on 12 carries, Jayllen Chambers scored twice and Clay Fisher scored once for Conway.