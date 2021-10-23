Correction

In the Friday, Oct. 22, edition, the article "WHSD to offer optional test plan" included incorrect information about the eligibility of White Hall School District students for the Test to Stay program.

Students and staffers who are in close contact with a positive covid-19 individual while at school may opt into the program and receive covid-19 tests. The person will be tested each school day that they would be in quarantine. As long as the individual continues to be asymptomatic and tests negative, they will be allowed to stay on campus. An individual who tests positive for covid-19 must isolate at home for 10 days from the test date if showing no symptoms or 10 days from the start of showing symptoms.