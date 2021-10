CROSSETT 56, HAMBURG 3

CROSSETT -- Thanks in large part to a 35-point first quarter, Crossett (6-2, 4-1 4A-8) had a blowout victory against Hamburg (1-7, 1-4 4A-8).

Crossett quarterback Tyrique Jones was 11-of-13 passing for 247 yards. He was also responsible for five of the Eagles' touchdowns. DeWayne Ashford had 4 carries for 103 yards and 2 touchdowns.