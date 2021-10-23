Default speed limit in Fayetteville changes to 20 mph on Nov. 6

FAYETTEVILLE -- The default speed limit for residential streets without a sign posted will change from 25 mph to 20 mph on Nov. 6, according to a city news release.

The Police Department has a policy to provide a 30-day grace period following a reduction in a speed limit before issuing tickets for violations, the release states.

The City Council earlier this month reduced the default speed limit to curtail speeding in neighborhoods and decrease the potential for injury or death to a pedestrian.

The change in law will not apply to streets that already have speed limit signs. Residents can request signs be removed or changed by calling the city's Transportation Division at 575-8228 or emailing transportation@fayetteville-ar.gov .