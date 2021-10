EAST POINSETT COUNTY 64, CROSS COUNTY 29

LEPANTO -- East Poinsett County (2-6, 2-1 2A-3) notched its second win by blowing out Cross County (1-6, 0-3).

The Warriors came out of the gates firing, scoring 24 points in each the first and second quarters.

Dennis Gaines had four touchdowns for the Warriors in the win.