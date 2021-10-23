El Dorado’s efficient offense produces against Sylvan Hills

Sylvan Hills ran more than twice as many plays. Still, El Dorado had more than twice as many points.

Efficient senior quarterback Sharmon Rester accounted for 411 yards running and passing and seven touchdowns in El Dorado’s 51-23 victory over Sylvan Hills on Friday night at Bill Blackwood Field in Sherwood, snapping the Bears’ nine-game 6A-East winning streak.

Rester rushed 6 times for 109 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown burst late in the second quarter to stake the Wildcats to a 23-15 halftime lead. Rester completed 13 of 18 passes for 302 yards and 6 touchdowns. Three of Rester’s touchdown passes were to senior wide receiver RJ Thomas.

“He’s such a playmaker,” El Dorado Coach Steven Jones said of Rester. “The run he had right before the end of the first half was incredible. He showed off his speed right there. He made some great throws tonight. I thought he was sharp.” El Dorado (6-2, 4-1 6A-East) amassed 471 total yards on just 31 offensive plays. El Dorado lost three first-half fumbles, the first on its initial play from scrimmage, and trailed 15-7 following a 1-yard touchdown run by Sylvan Hills junior quarterback Gavin Tin-er with 4:36 remaining in the first half.

By the time El Dorado ran its 15th offensive play, the Wildcats had 374 total yards, and a 37-15 lead, on a 51-yard touchdown pass from Rester to senior wide receiver Jackie Washington with 11:18 remaining in the third quarter. The touchdown came one play after El Dorado recovered a fumble. The Wildcats had needed just two plays to score – a 28-yard touchdown pass from Rester to Thomas – after the Bears failed on an onside kick to open the second half.

Rester also threw touchdown passes of 35 and 26 yards to Thomas and 43 and 23 yards to senior wide receiver Kamron Bibby.

The 43-yarder, coupled with the extra point by senior place-kicker Rojemi Aydogdu, gave El Dorado the lead for good, 16-15, with 3:10 remaining in the first half.

The Bears (6-2, 4-1) finished with 300 total yards — all rushing — on 71 plays from their ground-heavy, clock-draining Double-Slot scheme. Tiner scored Sylvan Hills’ first touchdown on a 1-yard run to cap a 12-play, 64-yard drive midway through the second quarter. The Bears’ final touchdown came on a 1-yard run by junior fullback Dylan Harris on the first play of the fourth quarter.

El Dorado led 44-15 after three quarters.

“We’ve got a lot of weapons,” Jones said. “We keep seeing certain defenses trying to double team a guy and another guy steps up. A good night for RJ Thomas, who has quietly had a great year. We do have a lot of weapons. Again, Sharmon Rester, I think, is one of the best high school players in Arkansas.”