EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 49, ROSE BUD 15

Host Episcopal Collegiate (6-2) notched its sixth win of the year against Rose Bud (2-6).

Wesley Wright had 117 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries for the Wildcats, and Stephen Munson was 15-of-20 passing for 238 yards and a score

Jack Harbour was Munson's leading receiver, with six catches for 137 yards and a touchdown. Lance Viscioni-Wilson added four catches for 43 yards.