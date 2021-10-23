Firefighters respond to house fire

ROGERS — One person received non-life threatening burn injuries during a structure fire on Friday afternoon.

Rogers firefighters responded to the fire at 315 S. Promenade Blvd. just after 4 p.m., according to Fire Chief Tom Jenkins.

An outbuilding caught fire, but the blaze didn’t spread to the house, he said. The injured civilian was transported to the hospital, he said.

Jenkins said the fire was under control by 4:30 p.m., but he did not have information about the cause of the fire.

He estimated about 40 firefighters responded to the scene.