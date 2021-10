HARDING ACADEMY 40, MELBOURNE 16

SEARCY -- Kade Smith completed 22 of 29 passes for 329 yards and 4 touchdowns to lead Harding Academy (6-2, 3-0 3A-2) past Melbourne (5-3, 2-2).

Landon Koch was the Wildcats' leading receiver, making 9 catches for 157 yards and 3 touchdowns. Andrew Miller ran 18 times for 148 yards and scored twice.