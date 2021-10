HARRISON 42, MORRILTON 6

HARRISON – Logan Plumlee was 9-of-15 passing for 230 yards and 1 touchdown to power Harrison (5-3, 2-3 5A-West) to a convincing victory.

Beck Jones scored three rushing touchdowns, while Brodey Gilliam, who had 82 yards on the ground on 11 carries, added an additional score as the Goblins snapped a two-game losing streak.