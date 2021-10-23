Happy birthday (Oct. 23): You'll finally get the space to concentrate fully on the project near to your heart, and the breakthroughs happen quickly, lifting your work to new levels. You'll annoy your friends by looking and feeling younger than you did last year. In 2022, you'll glow in your domestic scene. Relationships come with a wallop of glamour.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Every relationship started out as a relationship of strangers. In light of this, give yourself credit for all you've helped to build, and have faith in your ability to continue developing your network.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Humor will relate to the scale of things. Because you see the world as much bigger and wider than your own problems, you also see what's funny about your current situation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You take on the confusion around certain topics as a personal challenge. You will work out bits of the problem, play around with concepts, tease out the truth, test results ... and grow powerfully smart in the process.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Objectivity is crucial to your decision-making. You are told what to think, but because you know how to think, you will not believe everything you're given, even when it is handed to you by people you respect.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Relationships come with responsibility. The deeper the relationship, the more time and effort it takes. You can have a casual bond with many, but there is only enough time in a day for a few very close relationships.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Consider that you may be expending way more energy than you need to. You have much that's worthy of being pursued, but you won't know this until you stop chasing and let the opportunities come to you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The friends who need you will not be able to return favors for a while, not that you care. Giving is its own gift, and it makes you feel so good to do it. You'll catch the good vibes from another source.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There is a destination you have returned to time and again, as though all roads eventually lead you there. This place could exist in the heart of another. You will find yourself there once more.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Something hangs in the balance. A decision will be made, and it's out of your hands. You care what happens, but you also get the sense that it doesn't matter, as you'll make the best whichever way this goes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll step back and look at the scene with an eye to the overriding values that guide you through the situation. Tenacity and gratitude in particular will serve you well.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You bring a unique brand of joy to someone, which can't be duplicated. Sometimes they take it for granted, but right now, the time you spend with a loved one will be received as the precious gift it is.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): To build is to think in three dimensions. The optimal thought exercise is to put a plan into physical form. Expect mistakes. You'll burn through some resources, too, but it will be worth it.

SCORPIO SUN COMMENCEMENT SPEECH

To commence is to begin. Even though graduations are celebrations of the end of a journey, the commencement speech literally refers to the start of something. In Scorpio season, the sun is in its most transformational phase, and though we are forever us, we are always in a state of flux without beginning or end. Celebrate.

THE SOLAR SEASON OF SCORPIO

Scorpio energy is often misunderstood. As the sign of death and regeneration, the handling of serious matters can be a mundane task for this highly capable sign. The phrase associated with Scorpio is “I desire.” And while this is a fitting statement for a sign that’s about knowing very clearly what to want, I think also think Scorpio energy says, “Whatever it is, bring it on; I can handle it,” in the way a seasoned doctor is no longer phased by the internal workings of the human body. The fearlessness comes from experience and also from an unequivocal acceptance of reality. Scorpio energy is often described as being intense and passionate, and yet there is nothing too big and outrageous about the way this energy operates. When we embrace honesty and seek the truth, the ensuing action resonates with a high level of intensity. When we are not impeded by falsehood or defrayed by having to please anyone, the magnetism gets turned up. That’s what Scorpio transits are all about — helping us face and accept the bare bones truth.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

At age 14, Ryan Reynolds landed his first movie, which happened to be filmed in Sri Lanka. Three months in the war-torn country without his parents instilled courage and self-reliance in this intuitive Scorpio. Reynolds has traveled extensively and expressed his love of new places — no surprise, as his natal Venus and dreamy Neptune are both in the sign of travel: Sagittarius.