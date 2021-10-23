HOW WE SEE IT: UAPB at Arkansas

Clay Henry, Hawgs Illustrated

If you were on the fence on making the trip to Little Rock, the halftime might provide some motivation. The Golden Lions might struggle during the game, but don't leave your seat at halftime. The Marching Musical Machine of the Midsouth is worth the price of admission. The scouting report on M4: loud and good. Here is the obligatory football prediction: Arkansas, 56-7

Dudley E. Dawson, Hawgs Illustrated

Arkansas, once No. 8 in the country, gets an October victory. Arkansas, 63-10

Matt Jones, Whole Hog Sports

How merciful will Arkansas be? The Razorbacks can name their score against a team that averages almost a 50-point loss to FBS teams in recent years. Arkansas, 55-10

Scottie Bordelon, Whole Hog Sports

This should not be a contest beyond the midway point in the second quarter, and it will likely serve as an early bye week for many of Arkansas' starters. Getting backups and reserves playing time and remaining as healthy as possible ought to be the top priorities. Arkansas, 48-0

Tommy Craft, ESPN Arkansas

Arkansas needs to regain some health and some swagger this week against UAPB. A win is a win when bowl eligibility is the goal. Arkansas, 55-13

Tye Richardson, ESPN Arkansas

It's a good time to leave SEC play for a lesser nonconference foe. The Hogs are in desperate need of this kind of a drubbing. Arkansas, 55-17

Bart Pohlman, Sport & Story

It's always good to go into a bye week off a win, and UAPB provides the tonic the Razorbacks need right now. This game is a complete mismatch, and Arkansas' offense should have a field day. The defense will get some of that early season confidence back, too. Arkansas, 55-10