HOXIE 49, MANILA 6

MANILA -- Hoxie (8-0, 5-0 3A-3) went on the road for its win against Manila (6-2, 4-1 3A-3).

Cade Forrester was 6-of-6 passing for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Mustangs. Forrester also had 123 rush yards on 7 carries. Seth Brooks had 81 rush yards on 8 carries and 4 touchdowns.