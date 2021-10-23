Sections
High School football scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:46 a.m.

Thursday's game

6A-West

Little Rock Parkview 48, Russellville 7

Friday's games

7A-Central

Bryant 45, Cabot 20

Conway 55, Little Rock Central 12

Little Rock Catholic 31, Little Rock Southwest 14

North Little Rock 28, Fort Smith Northside 21

7A-West

Bentonville 56, Rogers 49

Bentonville West 55, Rogers Heritage 7

Fayetteville 49, Springdale 21

Springdale Har-Ber 49, Fort Smith Southside 28

6A-East

El Dorado 51, Sylan Hills 23

Jonesboro 35, Searcy 13

Marion 38, Pine Bluff 24

West Memphis 21, Sheridan 20

6A-West

Benton 41, Greenwood 40

Lake Hamilton 63, Van Buren 33

Mountain Home 42, Siloam Springs 21

5A-Central

Beebe 41, Watson Chapel 0

Pulaski Academy 63, Little Rock Christian 14

White Hall 45, Maumelle 12

5A-East

Batesville 21, Brookland 7

Nettleton 36, Forrest City 6

Valley View 17, Greene County Tech 0

Wynne 51, Paragould 0

5A-South

Camden Fairview 42, Hope 27

Hot Springs 20, Texarkana 13

Hot Springs Lakeside 48, De Queen 0

5A-West

Greenbrier 48, Farmington 6

Harrison 42, Morrilton 7

Pea Ridge 54, Clarksville 49

Vilonia 56, Alma 20

4A-1

Green Forest 33, Gravette 29

Huntsville 48, Berryville 35

Prairie Grove 49, Gentry 21

Shiloh Christian 50, Elkins 0

4A-2

Clinton 56, Bald Knob 28

Lonoke 42, Central Arkansas Christian 13

Southside Batesville 35, Heber Springs 7

Stuttgart 63, Mills 28

4A-3

Cave City 35, Highland 20

Pocahontas 31, Jonesboro Westside 7

Rivercrest 42, Gosnell 0

Trumann 43, Blytheville 27

4A-4

Dardanelle 56, Mena 42

Ozark 35, Pottsville 14

Waldron 40, Dover 6

4A-7

Arkadelphia 33, Ashdown 27

Joe T. Robinson 56, Bauxite 12

Malvern 54, Fountain Lake 22

Nashville 28, Benton Harmony Grove 21

4A-8

Crossett 56, Hamburg 3

DeWitt 43, Dumas 14

Star City 50, Helena-West Helena 18

Warren 41, Monticello 6

3A-1

Cedarville 48, Greenland 12

Charleston 51, Lincoln 14

Hackett 36, West Fork 13

Lavaca 28, Mansfield 21

3A-2

Harding Academy 40, Melbourne 16

Salem 21, Mountain View 12

3A-3

Corning 49, Palestine-Wheatley 7

Harrisburg 53, Piggott 38

Hoxie 49, Manila 6

Osceola 50, Walnut Ridge 6

3A-4

Booneville 49, Atkins 0

Danville 22, Baptist Prep 13

Mayflower 49, Two Rivers 6

Paris 31, Perryville 6

3A-5

Genoa Central 28, Horatio 14

Glen Rose 35, Centerpoint 21

Jessieville 49, Fouke 21

Prescott 52, Bismarck 14

3A-6

Camden Harmony Grove 36, Drew Central 20

Dollarway 50, Smackover 14

McGehee 50, Barton 13

Rison 49, Lake Village 19

2A-3

East Poinsett County 64, Cross County 29

2A-4

Bigelow 44, Quitman 14

Hector 44, Johnson County Westside 6

Mountainburg 28, Conway Christian 12

Yellville-Summit 28, Magazine 21

2A-5

Poyen 28, Gurdon 6

2A-6

Clarendon 49, Carlisle 8

England at Hazen, ccd.

2A-7

Dierks 44, Murfreesboro 15

Lafayette County 64, Foreman 14

2A-8

Junction City 51, Hampton 18

Fordyce at Parkers Chapel, ccd.

Nonconference

Lamar 44, Riverview 12

Magnet Cove 48, Bearden 6

Marked Tree at Des Arc, ccd.

Eightman

Augusta 47, Midland 14

Episcopal Collegiate 49, Rose Bud 15

Marvell-Elaine 56, Cutter-Morning Star 52

Marshall 46, Little Rock Hall 32

Mountain Pine 56, Hermitage 14

Rector 44, Decatur 0

Strong-Huttig 32, Woodlawn 28

KIPP Blytheville at Cedar Ridge, ccd.

Print Headline: HS scores

