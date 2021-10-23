• Queen Elizabeth II, the 95-year-old British monarch, was back at her desk Friday at Windsor Castle, undertaking "light duties" and in good spirits after Buckingham Palace confirmed that she spent Wednesday night in a London hospital for "preliminary investigations."

• Mike DeWine, the governor of Ohio, unveiled a license plate titled "Sunrise in Ohio," featuring a banner reading "Birthplace of Aviation" intended to honor the Wright Brothers, but officials said it must be fixed before it can be issued because the banner was attached to the wrong end of the brothers' first plane, the Wright Flyer.

• Ashley Haydt, 36, of Dothan, Ala., accused of plotting with a friend to bomb the pickup of her estranged boyfriend, who survived the blast, was convicted of explosives and conspiracy charges, prosecutors said.

• James Kilcer, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, said he was "doing what needed to be done" when he disarmed and held for police a 14-year-old robbery suspect in a gas station in Yuma, Ariz., after the youth and two companions entered the business and the boy pointed a gun at a clerk.

• Carla Faith, a Colorado Springs, Colo., day care owner who was licensed to handle up to six children, was sentenced to six years in prison after being convicted of stashing 26 children in the basement of her business to hide them from police and state inspectors.

• Mack Knight, 45, a church pastor from Kingsland, Ga., accused of stealing thousands of dollars in federal covid-19 assistance funds and using some of the money to buy a luxury car, was charged with lying on loan applications to obtain the funds, federal prosecutors said.

• Clifford Bliss Jr., 58, of Umatilla, Fla., faces a second-degree murder charge after being accused of shooting a neighbor as the two argued when Bliss threatened to shoot the neighbor's cat after it wandered into Bliss' yard.

• David Kruchten, 39, of Cottage Grove, Wis., a former high school teacher who pleaded guilty to attempting to produce child pornography after he was accused of secretly videotaping undressed students during field trips, was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

• Larrianna Jackson, 18, a high school student in Covington, La., faces battery and other counts after being accused of punching a teacher who uses a wheelchair as part of a TikTok social media challenge, police said.