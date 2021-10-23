The socialist menace

I am writing this letter hoping that the news about what is happening to our country can be believed. If so, my question is why. Why would any person, group or organization in their right mind do things to cause terrible hardship to the place where they live?

Do they want us to be like poor, undeveloped countries by taking from those who have some wealth and giving to those who do not or will not work? Where is the reward in that?

Government runs by means of those who have income. Where does government get its money after the income is gone?

It doesn't make sense.

I cannot believe Congress is not protesting these policies or ignorant actions. Apathy and complacency will bury us if we don't stand up and fight those who hate our country.

Please, as a ranking newspaper, use your influence to help unite every American to defeat the socialist movement. We do not want to be known as USSA: United Socialist States of America.

CHARLES COOP

Heber Springs

Need political cleanse

Sassy Sarah says she is going to protect us from the radical-left socialists in Washington who want to take away our freedom and destroy our way of life. Get real, Sarah. There is nothing the governor of this red-infected state can do to meaningfully affect policy in Washington, D.C. Nada, zippola.

I find it both ironic and hypocritical that her ubiquitous TV ads show scenes of Central High School, and refer reverentially to the Little Rock Nine when her advertised objective is to resist the federal government in the same way Orval Faubus did in 1957.

Why is Sassy Sarah so interested in becoming governor of Arkansas? Heck, her Daddy did that 20-plus years ago. I think she has her eyes set on the Senate. That's where the real money is. Home of the lobbyists and national PACs that really run the country. Where "money doesn't talk, it swears," as Bob Dylan so aptly put it. Sen. John Boozman is the likely opponent. But who knows? Sanders is an original Trumpette and she is docile enough to bend to his every wish; maybe vice president in 2024?

Unfortunately, there is no alternative to Sassy Sarah in this Democrat-free zone we call home (at least she's not Leslie Rutledge). Now that the Legislature has chopped Pulaski County into thirds, say goodbye to any meaningfully Democratic candidate for the 2nd District.

That's probably a good thing in the long run. We need a political cleanse. Until all the Trump residue is flushed down the drain, we will stay a one-party state, stagnant and inbred, held back by religion and afraid of the progressive ideas and programs that might improve the lives of most of the citizens of the once-Natural State.

DAVID ELI COCKCROFT

Little Rock

Missed a notable one

I am writing regarding Tom Dillard's recent column, "Calhoun County: quietly productive." He made a huge omission by not including C. Hamilton Moses, who was my dad's uncle by marriage. He worked his way up to become president of AP&L, and Lake Hamilton is named for him.

LYLE GOODWIN

Hot Springs

Chaos consequences

While passing laws that change tax codes, creating new social programs or modifying existing ones may be well-intentioned, the ultimate results may not match those intentions. That is almost inevitable since various aspects of our lives are inextricably socially and economically intertwined. Thus, it would be beneficial to require those promoting, much less initiating, legislation be acquainted with two bits of knowledge that might help them to better guide their actions. One is the Law of Unintended Consequences and the other, Chaos Theory.

Taking care of the children of immigrants by our federal government is a well-intended effort. However, on our southern border it appears that parents are abandoning their children knowing they would be cared for. Surely that must be an unintended consequence.

Those attempting to make abortions illegal believe they are doing the right thing. However, the greatest impact of prohibiting abortions is on the poor, for those with higher incomes have the financial resources to travel to other areas to have an abortion. Those with lower incomes do not have that option. Thus, the primary impact will be on the poor and possibly abrogate the benefits of other efforts to assist them. As funds are spent for various welfare programs, a consequence may be an increase in the costs of goods and services (inflation). If those are necessities, people that will not be aided by the welfare program(s) may no longer be able to afford them. Putting others into the need for assistance must surely have been unintended.

Chaos Theory says a small change may, over an extended period, have an impact that cannot be forecast. As an example, a butterfly flapping wings in Brazil can create a tornado in Texas. If tornadoes were given a name, the name of one might be Trump.

PHILLIP TAYLOR

Fayetteville