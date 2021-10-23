LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 31, LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST 16

Quarterback Preston Scott finished 16 of 24 for 220 yards and 1 touchdown to carry Little Rock Catholic (1-7, 1-4 7A-Central) to its first victory of the season.

Joseph Smith ran 15 times for 64 yards and scored twice for the Rockets, who led 24-0 at halftime and 31-0 in the fourth before Southwest (1-7, 0-5) scored late. Connor Pruss caught 5 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown as well. Cade McConnell chipped in with an interception for Catholic.

Josh Brown scored on a 44-yard run and Michael Graydon added a 2-yard touchdown run for Southwest in the fourth.