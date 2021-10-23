LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas hosts UAPB in Little Rock

6:16, 1Q: Arkansas running back Trelon Smith gets dropped behind the line of scrimmage on third-and-4, bringing out the punt team for the Razorbacks. UAPB will take over from its 20 when play resumes.

Treylon Burks has 69 yards of offense so far – 20 receiving on 1 catch, 49 rushing and 1 touchdown. KJ Jefferson is 2 of 4 passing for 38 yards.

8:25, 1Q: UAPB beat Arkansas defensive back Myles Slusher on a deep ball for 42 yards, and the Razorbacks had a pair of defensive penalties on the Golden Lions' second drive. UAPB, though, missed a 37-yard kick. Razorbacks' lead remains 14-0.

12:16, 1Q: Treylon Burks added a 49-yard touchdown run on the first play of Arkansas' second series. The Razorbacks lead 14-0 less than 3 minutes in.

12:25, 1Q: UAPB is forced to punt on its initial drive of the game, netting 5 yards on its opening three plays. Jayden Johnson, Hayden Henry and Grant Morgan each had tackles.

Nathan Parodi returned a 35-yard punt 16 yards to the UAPB 49.

13:38, 1Q: KJ Jefferson looked pretty good on Arkansas' first series today. He hit all but one pass intended for Warren Thompson in the end zone. The Razorbacks got on the board in less than a minute and a half with Jefferson hitting Blake Kern for an 18-yard score.

Arkansas' lead is 7-0.

15:00, 1Q: UAPB won the coin and deferred to the second half. Arkansas' offense will get things going today. I'm interested to see how running back carries will be handed out today and if KJ Jefferson can bounce back from a less-than-sharp performance last season.

Pregame

Names of note who did not travel with the team for this game: DB Jalen Catalon, DL Dorian Gerald, DB Chase Lowery, WR Jaedon Wilson, DB Keuan Parker, QB Kade Renfro, RB Javion Hunt, RB Josh Oglesby, TE Erin Outley, OL Cole Carson, OL Terry Wells, OL Devon Manuel, OL Ray Curry Jr., OL Dalton Wagner, TE Collin Sutherland, WR Darin Turner and DL Jalen Williams.

Also noteworthy is offensive lineman Jalen St. John is on the travel roster but it does not appear he will play today. He has observed warmups since players began trickling onto the field. Defensive lineman Markell Utsey is with the Razorbacks but will not play.