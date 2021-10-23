MALVERN 54, FOUNTAIN LAKE 22

HOT SPRINGS -- Ja Noah Harris and Jalen Dupree combined for 353 yards and six touchdowns as Malvern (4-4, 3-2 4A-7) downed Fountain Lake (4-4, 2-3).

Harris finished with 201 yards and 2 scores on 19 carries, while Dupree added 152 yards and 6 TDs on 20 touches. Evan Myers had 186 yards passing and two touchdowns, while Carter Martin had 187 yards receiving and two scores.

Juan Diggs led the Cobras with 107 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown run to set the final. Stephen DeArmon had 90 yards.