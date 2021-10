EIGHT MAN

MARVELL-ELAINE 56, CUTTER MORNING STAR 52

HOT SPRINGS -- Marvell-Elaine (4-2, 3-2 South) took a 26-20 lead into the half, but Cutter Morning Star (2-5, 1-3) continued to battle in a back-and-forth affair before losing late.

The Eagles led 52-48 lead with 2:27 left until Marvell-Elaine quarterback Jabaris Green scored the eventual game-winner with 28 seconds left to win it for the Mustangs.