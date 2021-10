MOUNTAINBURG 28, CONWAY CHRISTIAN 12

CONWAY -- Conway Christian (0-8, 0-5 2A-4) remained winless on the season as it was turned away by Mountainburg (3-4, 3-2).

Dillon Alexander caught three touchdown passes, with his opening score going for 8 yards before his next two went for 36 and 55, respectively.

The Eagles got a pair of rushing scores from Cooper Johnson to stay close heading into the fourth quarter, but Alexander's final touchdown put the game away.