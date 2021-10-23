Mystery brings intrigue to ASC

Audience members are invited to help solve a murder in the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' next theatrical production, "You Have the Right to Remain Dead."

Performances are set for 7 p.m. Friday, Oct 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. The production will be in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater in ART WORKS, 627 S. Main St. (next to ASC's main building), according to a news release.

This production is sponsored by Simmons Bank.

With the performances taking place during Halloween weekend, audience members are encouraged to dress in costumes. ASC will host a costume contest during the Friday and Saturday night performances, and the winner each night will receive a gift basket.

Written by Pat Cook, "You Have the Right to Remain Dead" asks showgoers to help solve the murder mystery, with plenty of comedy and twists along the way. ASC theater veteran Martin Carty directs.

"You Have the Right to Remain Dead" is a play within a play, with several of the actors playing characters who themselves are playing characters.

Narrator Harnell Chesterton (played by Carty) takes the audience to a small community theater group staging a play set in the Deep South. As the show begins, Chesterton comes out on stage to give the audience a few "ins and outs" on what to look for in the play.

"Don't let anything get past your investigation," the narrator advises. "Don't take anything for granted."

In the play, the characters are in an uproar because rich but vindictive Fat Daddy -- played by "Arnold," who is played by real-life Eddie Beard -- is about to change his will. Is Fat Daddy's wife, Sweet Mamma ("Doris"/Dana Edwards), looking to do him in? Or is it his son Earl ("Steve"/Will Witt), daughter-in-law Savannah ("Lois"/Susan Harris) or daughter Hyacinth ("Leigh"/Zuri Trammel)? Maybe it's farm hand Clete ("Ajax"/Kasey Rowland).

Frazzled director Blanche (Tracy Sutherland) seems to be the voice of reason among the lunatic cast. And do-it-all crew member Greg (Greg Simmons) doesn't really have enough energy to care.

The play screeches to a halt when a corpse appears, but this murder isn't part of the script.

Officer Bainbridge (Jonathan Hoover), originally brought in as a publicity stunt, immediately begins an investigation.

The audience is given hints to help them figure out which character is the murderer.

"During the intermission, the prop table is set out with all of the clues and the audience gets to come down and look at all the clues and see if they can figure out what's going on," Carty explained.

He and the cast are enjoying themselves at rehearsals, Carty said. He's looking forward to audiences joining in the fun.

"Be sure to come. It's going to be great," he said.

"You Have the Right to Remind Dead" runs approximately 90 minutes, with an intermission between the two acts. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. Attendees are required to wear masks except when eating and drinking.

Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors, $18 for nonmembers and $10 for students. They may be purchased at artssciencecenter.tix.com or by calling 870-536-3375. Details: asc701.org.