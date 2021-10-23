Community Briefs: NARFE set to hold meeting Monday

NARFE set to hold meeting Monday

The National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 287, will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. Shelly Henderson, a representative from Blue Cross and Blue Shield will discuss the upcoming 2022 health insurance changes. Other healthcare information will also be provided, according to a news release.

Agency announces week's meals

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week are:

Monday -- Chicken and broccoli quiche, hash browns, hot sliced apples, blueberry muffin, and milk.

Tuesday -- Baked turkey with gravy, cornbread dressing with cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, green beans, pumpkin pie with whipped topping, and milk.

Wednesday -- Brown beans and ham, steamed cabbage and carrots, garlic roasted potatoes, cornbread, strawberries and bananas, and milk.

Thursday -- Breaded pork cutlet, scalloped corn and broccoli, greens, autumn delight, and milk.

Friday -- Hamburger with bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, corn salad, baked chips, banana pudding, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

Unity in the Community set Oct. 30

Unity Christian Fellowship Church, 2712 S. Bay St., will present Unity in the Community from 1-5 p.m. Oct. 30. The community is invited to attend, eat, fellowship and explore, according to a news release. Vendors are also welcome. Details: Rev. Alexander Price, (870) 592-9136 or Shanara D. Armstrong, (501) 413-6759.

McGehee School Board meeting set

The McGehee School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the middle school library at McGehee. The agenda includes a public hearing on the facilities master plan, financial statement, Surveillance Cameras Bids for Contact Tracing and covid-19 update, according to a news release.

Memorial scholarship now available

The Sharon D. Stepps Memorial Scholarship is now available for qualifying high school seniors. The deadline to apply is Nov. 19, according to a news release.

An applicant must have a grade point average of at least 3.0, be a permanent resident of Arkansas, be a graduating high school senior with a commitment to attend a two- or four-year accredited historically black college or university in 2022 and demonstrate school/community leadership.

The Stepps scholarship was created to honor the memory of Dr. Kristopher Stepps' sister.

"Sharon was an entrepreneur whose life and legacy was all about fostering community leadership, inspiring a spirit of innovation and the pursuit of freedom through education, grit and tenacity," according to the release. Details: www.steppsmdscholars.org.

PBHS Class of 1971 to host events

It has been 50 years since Merrill, Southeast and Pine Bluff high schools were merged onto a single campus, according to a news release. To commemorate the 50th anniversary of their graduation, the PBHS 1971 classmates are planning celebrations.

First, they're planning Zebra Zoom, a virtual gathering for Oct. 29. The planning committee is currently in touch will less than half of the 649 classmates. Any 1971 PBHS graduate who hasn't provided their information may contact the committee to receive the link to the Zebra Zoom. Details can be found on Facebook at Pine Bluff High School Class of 1971 and on Dropbox.

Also, the Class of '71 has established the PBHS Class of 1971 Zebra Fund to endow a scholarship to be awarded each year to a PBHS senior to attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff or Southeast Arkansas College. The committee invites all friends of PBHS to join them in the fundraiser.

The scholarship will be managed by Arkansas Community Foundation. Checks should be payable to "PBHS Class of 1971 Zebra Fund" and mailed to: Arkansas Community Foundation, 5 Allied Drive, Suite 51110, Little Rock, AR 72202. Online donations can be made by visiting ARCF.ORG/PBHS71 and following the prompts. Jeff Smith is the Zebra Fund advisor.