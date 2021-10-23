Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bentonville

• Charles McConnell, 45, of 1712 Crouch St. in Bentonville was arrested Friday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. McConnell was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Justin Stewart, 33, of 908 SE Falcon Lane in Bentonville, was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Stewart was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Pea Ridge

• Barrett Plunk, 40, of 1545 S. Curtis Ave. in Pea Ridge was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and domestic battering. Plunk was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Joshua Acosta, 33, of 1001 E. Linden St. in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Acosta was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Gene Jackson Jr., 36, of 1305 W. Bonnie Lane in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with kidnapping, aggravated assault and domestic battering. Jackson was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• James Lightfoot, 29, of 3100 25th St., Apt. 4 in Rogers was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering. Lightfoot was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Elmer Davila, 43, of 320 Country Club Road in Siloam Springs was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Davila was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Jennifer Ochoa-Laws, 40, of 66A Applegate Drive in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Ochoa-Laws was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Bolten Kaiko, 26, of 1392 Tucson Place in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Kaiko was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.