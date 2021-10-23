GOLF

Alker leads playoff opener

Steven Alker shot a 9-under 63 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Va., the first of three PGA Tour Champions playoff events. Alker had a bogey-free round on The Country Club of Virginia's James River Course, making nine birdies in a 12-hole stretch from No. 12 to No. 5. The 50-year-old New Zealander is 55th in the season standings. Steve Flesch was a stroke back. He closed with a birdie on the par-4 18th. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 4-under 68 and is in a tie for 10th place. Glen Day (Little Rock) turned in a 1-under 71. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) withdrew from the tournament.

Masters champion in front

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama overcame cold temperatures and often steady rain showers to shoot a 2-under 68 Friday and take a one-stroke lead after two rounds of the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship in Chiba, Japan. Matsuyama, who trailed by a stroke after the first round following a 64 on the par-70, 7,041-yard Narashino Country Club course, had a two-round total of 8-under 132. Cameron Tringale birdied his final hole for a 66 and was in second place. Matt Wallace birdied his final three holes for a 69 and tied for third with Brendale Steele (68), two behind Matsuyama.

Easton on top in Spain

Bryce Easton was leading the Mallorca Open on Friday in Santa Ponsa, Spain, when the second round was suspended because of darkness on the Mediterranean island. Easton had a four-shot lead when play was stopped with the South African still to finish the 18th hole. Easton was 4 under on the windy day after making four birdies to go with one bogey on the par-4 14th. That took him to 11 under overall. Former University of Central Arkansas golfer Pep Angles of Spain shot an even-par 70 on Friday and is at 5-under for the tournament.

Two tied at LPGA event

Hee Jeong Lim shot a 6-under 66 and first-round leader Na Rin An a 69 to leave the South Korean players tied for the lead after two rounds of the LPGA Tour's BMW Ladies Championship on Friday. Lim and An had 11-under totals of 133 on the par-72 LPGA International Busan course. American Danielle Kang shot 68 and In Gee Chun 69 and were tied for third, one stroke behind. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) struggled, shooting a 74 on Friday and stands at 3-under 141 after two days.

Yin leads by three strokes

Ruoning Yin turned in a 65 on Friday and holds a three-shot lead at the LPGA Qualifying Tour Stage with a 10-under 134 at the Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, Fla. Brooke Matthews (Rogers, Razorbacks) shot a 73 on Friday and is at even-par 144 after two rounds.

FOOTBALL

Ravens rule out two

The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out running back Latavius Murray and receiver Sammy Watkins for Sunday's game against Cincinnati. Murray has an ankle injury from last weekend's win over the Chargers. Watkins missed that game and still has a thigh issue. For Cincinnati, cornerback Jalen Davis (ankle) and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (illness) are questionable.

Bears' Graham on covid list

The Chicago Bears placed veteran tight end Jimmy Graham on the reserve/covid-19 list on Friday. In his second season with the Bears, the five-time Pro Bowl selection has just one catch for 11 yards. He joins running back Damien Williams and linebacker Robert Quinn on the covid list. Williams missed last week's loss to Green Bay, and Quinn -- second on the team to Khalil Mack with 5 1/2 sacks -- was placed on the list on Tuesday.

Titans tackle out vs. Chiefs

Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan will not play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday as he recovers from a concussion. The Titans also declared Friday that wide receiver Chester Rogers, who ranks second in the NFL averaging 13.3 yards per punt return, and linebacker Monty Rice won't play. Lewan was carted off the field Monday night in the Titans' win over Buffalo. The three-time Pro Bowl tackle did not practice all week. Tennessee activated three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern off the reserve/covid-19 list Friday.

TENNIS

Barty won't defend WTA title

World No. 1-ranked Ashleigh Barty won't defend her season-ending WTA Finals title and is done for the year due to continuing covid-19 travel and quarantine restrictions. Barty hasn't played since the U.S. Open in September and says her focus now is on preparing for another attempt at winning her home Australian Open in Melbourne in January. The 25-year-old Barty won five titles this season, including a second major at Wimbledon in July, and is assured of ending as year-end No. 1. Barty won the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China in 2019 before last year's edition was not played because of the pandemic.