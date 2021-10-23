OPINION | WALLY HALL: Historic day held no surprises for Razorbacks

History was made in War Memorial Stadium when the University of Arkansas hosted Arkansas-Pine Bluff in their first football game in history.

There were 42,576 witnesses to this significant event.

It had been 77 years since the Razorbacks played any in-state team.

The game was about what was expected when a FCS program like UAPB, which is off to a slow start and has several injuries faces a FBS team, who also has injuries, but plays in the Southeastern Conference and has defeated Texas and Texas A&M this season.

Arkansas won 45-3 and the Razorbacks were in so much of control of the game by the half when they led 45-0 that the second half quarters were reduced from 15 to 12 minutes.

Sam Pittman also rested his starters in the second half.

The Razorbacks and Golden Lions are brothers in the University of Arkansas system but had not played in football and just recently played in other sports. The Hogs also play UALR in baseball and will in basketball this season.

Arkansas had 426 yards at the half, 194 passing and 232 rushing while UAPB was held to just 158 total yards. The Razorbacks finished with 504 yards of offense.

Last spring, in a season delayed because of covid 19, the first under head coach Doc Gamble, the Golden Lions played for the Southwest Athletic Conference championship.

They are scheduled to play again in 2024.