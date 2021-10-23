100 years ago

Oct. 23, 1921

• Roy Perkins, Levi P. Perkins, and Glenn W. McElroy, charged with counterfeiting, pleaded guilty and were sentenced to three years in the federal prison at Atlanta in United States District Court yesterday. The three men were arrested the latter part of June after secret service men had been on their trail for nearly a month following them from Memphis. They were arrested after attempting to pass a $50 bill, which had been raised from $10, at the Arkansas Co-operative Cash store at Markham and Cross Streets.

50 years ago

Oct. 23, 1971

• More than 100 patients, many of them psychiatric or coronary cases, were safely removed from three floors of Baptist Hospital Friday night when fire broke out in one wing of the nation's largest private hospitals. Fire Chief E. A. Hamilton said after the blaze was brought under control that arson was suspected, "but we can't be sure yet." The blaze broke out on the ninth floor of an annex in a storage area and was confined to the area, the hospital administrator said. "All patient were evacuated without any danger," he said.

25 years ago

Oct. 23, 1996

• The Arkansas Ethics Commission voted 5-0 Monday to fine Sherwood First $140 for misrepresenting the date group formed. Sherwood First was formed to oppose a ward-only election initiative placed on the ballot in October by a citizens' petition. Documents filed with the state said that Sherwood First had formed on Oct. 5, but evidence considered by the Ethics Commission showed that the group had formed as early as Sept. 23. The group's leader, Judy Brown, said Tuesday that she was unaware of the decision.

10 years ago

Oct. 23, 2011

MARIANNA -- The discovery of prehistoric earthquakes in Lee County has geologists studying further to determine if those quakes were larger and more volatile than the series that shook the New Madrid fault system about 70 miles to the north in 1811-12. Scientists dug a trench 10-feet deep in a barren soybean field southwest of Marianna earlier this month to examine geological formations beneath the surface. They found evidence that at least two large earthquakes -- possibly measuring 7.0 in magnitude or more -- happened between 4,800 and 10,000 years ago. "This is a jaw-dropping example of prehistoric quakes," said Robert Williams, the coordinator of the U.S. Geological Survey's Central and Eastern U.S. Earthquake Program in Golden, Colo. "We were like kids in a candy shop looking at it," he said.