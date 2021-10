OZARK 35, POTTSVILLE 14

POTTSVILLE -- Quarterback Landon Wright led the way for Ozark (5-2, 4-0 4A-4) in a victory over Pottsville (3-6, 1-4).

Wright had 10 carries for 70 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also went 2-of-3 passing for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Eli Masingale ran for 76 yards and a score and caught one pass for 58 yards.