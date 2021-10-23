PARIS 31, PERRYVILLE 6

PARIS -- Chase Watts scored three touchdowns as Paris (8-0, 5-0 3A-4) remained unbeaten by taking down Perryville (6-2, 4-1).

Watts finished with 62 yards on 11 carries for the Eagles, who finished with 362 yards on offense. Duke Walker ran 17 times for 128 yards and 1 touchdown, while Blake Martinez caught 5 passes for 66 yards for the hosts, who also recovered a fumble in the end zone for a score.

Nate Henderson spearheaded Paris' defensive effort with a team-high 11 tackles.