POYEN 28, GURDON 6

POYEN -- Colton Lowe shouldered the load for Poyen (5-3, 1-1 2A-5) as it rolled past Gurdon (5-3, 1-1).

Despite falling behind 6-0, the Indians scored 28 unanswered as Lowe rushed 15 times for 85 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Blake Rhodes also had nine carries for 101 yards and a touchdown to boost the Poyen offense as the hosts limited the Go-Devils to 210 yards of total offense -- good for 3.8 yards per play.