PRESCOTT 52, BISMARCK 14

PRESCOTT -- Carston Poole threw for 390 yards and five touchdowns, helping Prescott (8-0, 5-0 3A-5) roll past Bismarck (5-3, 2-3) and remain unbeaten.

Jacaylon Zachery was on the receiving end for three of those touchdowns, and Eric Grigsby scored the other two. Jaylen Hopson had 14 carries for 180 yards and scored three times.

Bismarck's Ian Smith finished with two touchdown passes.