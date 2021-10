RIVERCREST 42, GOSNELL 0

WILSON -- Mike Sharp threw for three touchdowns as Rivercrest (6-1, 5-0 4A-3 Conference) beat Gosnell (1-6, 1-4).

Sharp completed 11 of his 15 passes for 127 yards. Michael Rainer caught 4 of those passes, picking up 60 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Tray Jones had 6 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown.