SALEM 21, MOUNTAIN VIEW 12

SALEM -- Elijah Romine ran 15 times for 119 yards and 2 touchdowns to help Salem (5-3, 1-3 3A-2) defeat Mountain View (5-3, 1-2).

Greyhounds quarterback Dakota Jackson completed 16 of 23 passes for 284 yards.

Mountain View's Elijah Carlton had a big game, finishing with 21 carries for 185 yards and 2 touchdowns.