SOCCER

ASU wins Sun Belt regular-season title

Rachel Kutella's overtime goal gave Arkansas State University (10-4-2, 7-1-1) a 1-0 victory over Troy (6-9-1, 3-6-0) on Friday night in Troy, Ala., and its second consecutive Sun Belt Conference regular-season championship.

Kutella scored at the 99:19 mark for the Red Wolves off of a corner kick from Sarah Strong.

Megan McClure had eight saves for ASU and picked up her second shutout in a row.

ASU finishes the regular season Sunday at Coastal Carolina before playing in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, which begins Nov. 3 in Foley, Ala.

UALR wins at Coastal Carolina

Abril Lucio scored the game-winning goal for the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (7-6-4, 3-2-3 Sun Belt Conference) in a 2-1 victory at Coastal Carolina (5-8-2, 3-5-1) on Friday night in Conway, S.C.

Lucio scored with less than a minute left to play in regulation for the Trojans.

Julia Edholm also scored for UALR, with her goal coming in the 70th minute for a 1-0 lead.

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas falls at Kentucky

The University of Arkansas (14-5, 5-3) lost in five sets to No. 5 Kentucky (14-3, 7-0) 25-22, 25-13, 25-27, 19-25, 15-8 on Friday night in Lexington, Ky.

Kentucky is the only remaining undefeated team in the SEC and has won eight consecutive matches.

Arkansas and Kentucky will meet again at 6 p.m. Central today.

UALR sweeps Georgia Southern

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (12-10, 3-7 Sun Belt Conference) earned a 25-18, 25-19, 25-21 victory at Georgia Southern (12-7, 5-4) on Friday night in Statesboro, Ga.

Laura Jansen led the Trojans with 15 kills.

Laure Jansen had 12 kills, while Nejra Hanic added 10 kills.

ASU loses at Georgia State

Arkansas State University (13-9, 4-6 Sun Belt Conference) lost at Georgia State (5-14, 2-7) 25-20, 23-25, 28-26, 25-21 on Friday night in Atlanta.

Macey Putt finished with 15 kills and 12 digs to lead the Red Wolves.

Josie Stanford had 13 kills and Paulina Sobolewska posted 10 digs.

UCA drops match vs. Liberty

The University of Central Arkansas (4-14, 2-7 Atlantic Sun Conference) lost to Liberty (8-8, 4-5) 25-12, 25-18, 25-23 on Friday in the ASUN Crossover event in Jacksonville, Fla.

Lexi Gregory had 11 digs for the Sugar Bears.

