STRONG 30, WOODLAWN 26

STRONG – Strong (6-0) clinched a playoff spot by beating Woodlawn (4-2) late.

Trailing 26-22 with three minutes to play, Strong quarterback LaQuincy Shelton scored on a 1-yard run to give the Bulldogs the lead. Shelton connected with Byron Maze on a deep pass moments earlier.

On the ensuing possession, the Bears drove to Strong's 30 but turned the ball over on downs, allowing Strong to hold on.