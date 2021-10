STUTTGART 63, MILLS 28

Jaiden Strange threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Stuttgart (7-1, 5-0 4A-2 Conference) picked up a road victory in Little Rock over Mills (5-3, 2-3).

Tymir Coppins led the Ricebirds' running game, picking up 111 yards and scoring two touchdowns. Cedric Hawkins had 87 yards and a touchdown on the ground and added 59 receiving yards and another score.