Today's Great American Conference games

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS AT OUACHITA BAPTIST

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Cliff Harris Stadium, Arkadelphia

RADIO Ouachita Radio Network: KDXE-FM,101.1 (Little Rock); KESA-FM, 100.9 (Eureka Springs); KAMD-FM, 97.1 (Camden); KZNG-AM 1340/FM 97.9/FM-105.5 (Hot Springs); KNAS-FM, 105.5 (Nashville); KQOR-FM, 105.3 (Mena); KFTB-FM, 98.1 (Pine Bluff); KHGG-FM, 103.5 (Fort Smith); KILX-FM, 102.1 (De Queen); KVMZ-FM, 99.1, Magnolia

INTERNET obutigers.com, muleriderathletics.com

RECORDS OBU (6-1, 6-1 GAC); Southern Arkansas (3-4, 3-4)

COACHES Todd Knight 129-97 in 22 seasons at OBU, 157-129-2 in 28 seasons overall; Mike McCarty 3-4 in first season at SAU

SERIES OBU leads 41-34-1

LAST WEEK OBU def. Arkansas-Monticello 34-0; SAU def. Arkansas Tech 34-17

LAST MEETING Ouachita Baptist def. SAU 38-21 in 2019

NOTEWORTHY OBU is back in the top 10 of both NCAA Division II polls. The Tigers are No. 7 in the American Football Coaches Association Top 25 and are No. 8 in the d2football.com Top 25. ... The GAC's two top rushers -- OBU's TJ Cole (930 yards, 7 TDs) and SAU's Jariq Scales (908, 5) are matched up here. Cole rushed 20 times for 151 yards and 2 TDs last week at UAM; Scales rushed for 245 yards and 1 TD for the Muleriders, who rallied from a 14-0 deficit against Arkansas Tech. ... OBU freshman Kendel Givens leads the GAC and Division II with 16 rushing TDs. ... SAU QB Hayden Mallory is 4th in the GAC and 26th in Division II with 1,709 passing yards. OBU sophomore Grant Allen is 42 of 71 for 580 yards, 4 TDs and 1 INT. Allen has also rushed for 133 yards. ... SAU is fifth in total offense (401.0 ypg) and OBU is sixth (390.4 ypg), but OBU is second in the GAC and 24th nationally in total defense (291.9 ypg). SAU is 11th in the GAC in total defense (445.8). OBU leads the GAC and is 10th in Division II in pass defense (138.3 ypg). OBU is second in the GAC and third in Division in rushing yards per game (294.7).

HENDERSON STATE AT ARKANSAS TECH

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Thone Stadium, Russellville

RADIO KCJC-FM, 102.3, Russellville; Henderson State Network 1 Sports KYXK-FM, 106.9, KVRC-FM, 91.9; KDEL-FM, 100.9

INTERNET arkansastechsports.com, hsusports.com

RECORDS Arkansas Tech (2-5, 2-5 GAC); Henderson State (6-1, 6-1)

COACHES Kyle Shipp 5-13 in 2nd season at Arkansas Tech; Scott Maxfield 114-58 in 16 seasons at Henderson State, 143-70 in 19 seasons overall

SERIES Arkansas Tech leads 45-43-2

LAST WEEK Arkansas Tech lost to SAU 34-17 in El Dorado; Henderson State lost to Harding 46-21 in Arkadelphia

LAST MEETING Henderson State def. Arkansas Tech 27-21 in 2019

NOTEWORTHY Henderson State dropped from No. 9 to No. 20 in the American Football Coaches Association Top 25 after losing to Harding in Arkadelphia. The Reddies were hurt by 3 critical first-quarter errors -- a pass interception on its first drive, a blocked punt that turned into a safety, and a fumbled handoff that led to a second-quarter Harding touchdown and a halftime lead. QB Adam Morse (21-33 passing, 251, 1 TD, 1 INT.) could not get in a rhythm as Harding controlled the ball for more than 13 minutes of the second quarter en route to a 22-7 lead. Reddies WR L'Liott Curry (56-834, 10 TDs) had 8 catches for 100 yards against Harding. Curry ranks in the top 5 of Division II in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. ... Tech QB Jack Lindsey (1,233 passing, 9 TDs) left last week's loss to Southern Arkansas with a shoulder injury, and he will be a game-time decision, Shipp said. Senior TB Caleb Batie (457 rushing, 4 TDs) is Tech's leading rusher. Redshirt freshman Joyrian Chase (28-350, 2) is the leading receiver for the Wonder Boys.

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO AT HARDING

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE First Security Stadium, Searcy

RADIO KVHU-FM, 95.3, Searcy; KHBM-FM, 93.7, Monticello

INTERNET hardingsports.com, uamsports.com

RECORDS Harding (6-1, 6-1 GAC); UAM (4-3, 4-3)

COACHES Paul Simmons 36-10 in 4 seasons at Harding; Hud Jackson 38-68 in 10 seasons at UAM

SERIES Harding leads 31-24

LAST WEEK Harding def. Henderson State 46-21; UAM lost to Ouachita Baptist 34-0

LAST MEETING Harding def. UAM 24-0 in 2019

NOTEWORTHY Harding has won 5 games in a row, and the Bisons have defeated two teams -- Ouachita Baptist and Henderson State -- who were ranked in the top 10 of the American Football Coaches Association Top 25 at the time. Harding is No. 12 in the AFCA poll, 4th in the d2football.com Top 25 and fifth in Wayne Cavadi's NCAA Power 10 rankings. ... Harding leads Division II with 363.1 rushing yards per game, and the Bisons have three of the top 11 rushers in the GAC -- Cole Chancey (792 yards, 3rd), Omar Sinclair (528, 5th) and Preston Paden (355, 11th). Chancey needs 208 rushing yards the rest of the season to become the first Harding player with three 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Harding leads the GAC in scoring defense (13.9), total defense (267.4), rushing defense (84.1), blocked kicks (3), first downs allowed (102), and fumbles recovered (6). Harding also leads Division II in time of possession (36:38). UAM's offense revolves around sophomore QB Demilon Brown (1,093 passing, 7 TDs, 4 INTs.; 74-381 rushing, 6 TDs) and a group of talented receivers led by seniors C.J. Parham (34-474 receiving, 4 TDs) and TE De'Andre Washington (22-314, 3). Freshman Jonero Scott (35-180) has taken over as the Boll Weevils' lead running back.