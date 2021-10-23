Tools & Toys: Canopy x Lalo and Bulk Produce Bags by Ecobags

Canopy x Lalo

What's to Love: A no-mist humidifier that emits clean hydrating air and provides aromatherapy.

What does it do: The USB powered humidifier will add moisture to the air in rooms up to 500 square feet. The 2.5 liter tank provides 36 hours of running time and the components are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. A filter keeps contaminants from entering the air and UV lights kill any germs or mold in the water. Two scents are provided: Soothe — with lavender and vanilla — and Clear — with eucalyptus and sweet orange. To scent the air, the humidifier comes with a puck placed in the center of the vent. Place a few drops of the desired scent on the puck and the aroma is distributed when the humidifier is on. Canopy x Lalo sells for $150. Subscriptions for replacement filters are available. Visit getcanopy.co for more information.

Bulk Produce Bags by Ecobags

What's to love: Use instead of the plastic bags provided at grocery stores when buying produce. They are washable and reusable.

What does it do: The draw-string bags are durable and made of 100% organic unbleached cotton. They are screen printed with vegetable designs and come in a set of three in sizes of small, medium and large which range in size from 8-by-10 to 13-by-17 inches. A set sells for $14.39. Visit ecobags.com for more information.