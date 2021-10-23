Tyson freed of antitrust claims

A federal judge has dismissed antitrust claims against Tyson Foods that were brought by a group of grocers, including Kroger, Meijer and Publix.

The decision is part of an ongoing case against the chicken industry for allegedly conspiring to restrict production and inflate chicken prices from 2008 to 2016.

Judge Thomas Durkin of the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division on Tuesday approved the stipulation between the listed parties, who all agreed to the dismissal. Walmart, among others, was not part of the plaintiff class. The order has no bearing on the defendants' claims against other chicken companies.

Tyson Foods has previously reached settlements in related price-fixing litigation but has admitted no wrongdoing. Spokesmen have said the settlements are in the best interests of the company and its shareholders, and "do not constitute an admission of liability."

In January, Tyson agreed to pay $221.5 million to settle all claims related to "In re Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation," except for plaintiffs who opted out of the classes.

A number of other stipulations for dismissal have recently been approved by the court or are under consideration. Walmart on Friday proposed an order to dismiss all claims it brought against Pilgrim's Pride.

The historic case, which began in 2016, has grown over the years to include litigation from grocery stores, distributors and restaurants, such as Walmart, Sysco and Chick-fil-A, that claim to have spent billions on overpriced chicken.

They accused Tyson, Pilgrim's Pride, Sanderson Farms and other producers of colluding to drive up commodity prices by using shady tactics. According to court documents, defendants shared proprietary data, made production cuts, increased exports and engaged in sales with one another to control supply. They also had direct influence over the Georgia Dock, a price index that was suspended shortly after price-fixing allegations first surfaced.

The companies have repeatedly denied their involvement in the conspiracy. But as litigation piled up and a criminal investigation opened, Tyson was subpoenaed in 2019, later discovered that some of its employees were implicated in the alleged scheme, and agreed to assist with the Justice Department's investigation in exchange for leniency. Pilgrim's Pride pleaded guilty to criminal charges in February and is now also cooperating.

Last October, 10 poultry executives were indicted over their alleged roles in the conspiracy, including Timothy Mulreinin, a former Tyson employee. Koch Foods and four more executives were indicted in July. More criminal charges are expected in the case.