UA's Jefferson added to Manning list

University of Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson was added on Friday to the watch list for the Manning Award, which is given to the nation's top college quarterback.

Jefferson, a redshirt sophomore, was one of 15 additions to the list for the award, which is named after former Ole Miss and NFL great Archie Manning and his Super Bowl-winning sons Peyton and Eli.

Jefferson has 1,463 passing yards and 11 touchdowns as well as 386 rushing yards and a team-high 5 rushing touchdowns. His 14.6 yards per completion leads the SEC and ranks eighth in the FBS.

He is one of six FBS quarterbacks with 1,400-plus passing yards and 350-plus rushing yards and the first Arkansas signal caller to rush for 350 yards since Matt Jones in 2004.

Finalists for the Manning Award will be determined by a panel of national media in addition to members of the Manning family. That list will be released on Dec. 2, and the winner is scheduled to be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship.