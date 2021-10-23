Walmart employees to return to offices

Walmart Inc. plans to start bringing its U.S.-based office workers back to their respective campuses early next month, the company said Friday.

Most have worked remotely since March 2020.

"Given that all campus associates will be fully vaccinated or have an approved accommodation in November, we will transition to working together in our campus offices on a more regular basis starting the week of Nov. 8," said Donna Morris, Walmart's chief people officer.

Employees will be hearing more from their supervisors shortly, Morris said.

The company's global tech team will continue to work mostly virtually.

Besides Walmart's Bentonville headquarters, the retailer's U.S. offices are in Hoboken, N.J., and the California cities of San Bruno and Sunnyvale. The company didn't say how many workers will be affected, but the vast majority of its 1.6 million U.S. employees work in stores and distribution facilities.

Morris also mentioned the company's "new, more flexible way of working." Earlier this year, she said Walmart is "enabling leaders to decide with their teams where, when and how work is being done."